Huibregste scores 32 as Wright State knocks off Cleveland State 107-99 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Huibregste hit a jumper with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the extra period as Wright State beat Cleveland State 107-99 on Thursday night.

Huibregste finished with 32 points on 10 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Raiders (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin scored 27 points while shooting 8 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free throw line, and added seven assists. Tanner Holden was 2 of 7 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.