Huibregste scores 22, Wright State knocks off Ohio Christian 89-60

Led by Alex Huibregste's 22 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Ohio Christian Trailblazers 89-60 on Wednesday night
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Alex Huibregste scored 22 points as Wright State beat Ohio Christian 89-60 on Wednesday night.

Huibregste added five assists for the Raiders (1-1). Brandon Noel scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Logan Woods had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Chapman Faulkner led the Trailblazers in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Ohio Christian also got 13 points from Cale Rammel. Landon Brewer also had eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Multiple Clark, Champaign events to honor local veterans
2
Poor Will’s Miami Valley Almanack
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Middletown native JD Vance to become VP: Here’s his ‘rags to riches...