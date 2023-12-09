Huffman, Bailey score 19 as Davidson knocks off Miami (OH) 79-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Huffman had 19 points in Davidson's 79-61 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.
Huffman added seven rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (7-3). Bailey added seven rebounds. David Skogman had 17 points and finished 8 of 11 from the floor.
Ryan Mabrey led the way for the RedHawks (4-5) with 15 points. Darweshi Hunter added 14 points for Miami (OH). Bryce Bultman also had eight points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Work begins on coworking and loft apartment space in Urbana
2
Cincinnati Bengals legend fulfills 100-year-old World War II veteran’s...
3
Weekend filled with a variety of Holiday in the City activities
4
‘The Littlest Angel’ features top dance groups at Springfield theater
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases