Huff scores 26, Chattanooga knocks off Dayton 87-72 in NIT

Huff shot 7 for 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (26-9). Trey Bonham scored 25 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Collin Mulholland finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points. It was the 11th straight win for the Mocs.

Nate Santos led the Flyers (23-11) with 18 points and six rebounds. Dayton also got 15 points and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. Javon Bennett had 15 points.

Chattanooga took the lead with 19:32 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-34 at halftime, with Huff racking up 16 points. Bonham scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as Chattanooga went on to secure a victory, outscoring Dayton by seven points in the second half.

