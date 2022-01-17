Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

How ranked Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll fared in their weekly games \

news
12 minutes ago

How The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls fared in their weekly games:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15-0) beat Mercy McAuley 52-21, beat Ursuline Aca., 44-38, beat Hoover 52-21, beat Olmsted Falls 53-49.
2. Cin. Princeton (13-2) beat Colerain 66-36, lost to Mason 54-47.
3. Reynoldsburg (10-2) beat Regis Jesuit 63-28, beat Pickerington Central 59-40.
4. Bellbrook (14-1) lost to New Madison Tri-Village 67-37.
5. Dublin Coffman (13-1) beat Hilliard Bradley 50-31, beat Louisville 60-44.
6. Akr. Hoban (10-0) beat Westerville North 64-29.
7. Can. Glenoak (12-1) beat Perry 56-48, beat Regis Jesuit 64-54
8. Newark (9-4) beat Olentangy Berlin 54-41, lost to Lancaster 54-37.
9. Pickerington Cent. (9-4) lost to Reynoldsburg 56-53, beat Gahanna Lincoln 59-40.
10. Olmsted Falls (14-1) beat Berea-Midpark 84-57, lost to Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 53-49..
(tie) Holland Springfield (11-1) lost to Anthony Wayne 55-18, beat Maumee 55-30.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (14-0) beat Newark Catholic 52-32, beat Sidney 58-34.
2. Cols. Hartley (11-0) lost to Bishop Watterson 48-37, beat Stow-Munroe Falls 52-42.
3. Kettering Alter (13-0) did not report.
4. Dresden Tri-Valley (14-1) beat River View 50-17, beat Ottawa-Glandorf 51-49.
5. Shelby (14-0) beat Marion Harding 65-37.
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. (13-0) beat Lima Senior 71-31, beat Whitmer 59-50.
7. Napoleon (12-2) beat Southview 33-20.
8. Thornville Sheridan (12-2) beat Maysville 62-21, beat River View 66-18.
9. Alliance Marlington (12-2) beat Salem 60-54, beat Notre Dame Aca., 51-31.
10. Lancaster Fairfield Union (14-1) beat Maysvile 59-31, beat Circleville 43-19

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (13-0) beat Vinton County 53-50, beat South Webster 55-47.
2. Cardington-Lincoln (13-0) beat Centerburg 57-35.
3. Worthington Christian (12-1) lost to Grandview Heights 46-35.
4. Apple Creek Waynedale (12-0) beat Dalton 56-25, beat Norwayne 49-19.
5. Arcanum (14-1) beat Versailles 54-16, beat Twin Valley South 69-23.
6. Cin. Purcell Marian (10-1) did not report.
7. Sardinia Eastern (13-2) beat North Adams 69-50, beat Fayetteville-Perry 70-51.
8. Cols. Africentric (8-2) beat Briggs 78-21, beat Walnut Ridge 68-11.
9. Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) beat Bath 53-36, lost to Tri-Valley 51-49.
10. Wauseon (8-3) beat Bowling Green 59-21, beat Liberty Center 44-38.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (15-0) beat Jackson Center 56-19, beat Anna 55-39.
2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (13-1) beat Colonel Crawford 65-35, beat Mohawk 52-34.
3. Glouster Trimble (13-0) beat Greenup County 53-33.
4. New Madison Tri-Village (11-2) beat Franklin Monroe 88-21, beat Bellbrook 67-37.
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0) beat Johnstown 44-38
6. Waterford (11-1) beat Monroe Central 58-47, beat Margaretta 49-37.
7. Tree of Life (14-0) beat Delaware Christian 65-20, beat Gramdview Heights 45-37
8. New Riegel (9-1) lost to Old Fort 49-38.
9. New Knoxville (13-1) beat Minster 36-23, beat Spencerville 54-28.
10. Russia (13-4) beat Houston 62-26, beat Fairlawn 61-13.

In Other News
1
Meijer offers free home delivery through Jan. 29
2
Champaign County group hopes to restore historic Millerstown Church
3
Clark County overdose deaths increase: ‘Any overdose death is too many’
4
Urbana antique store closing, holding retirement sale through end of...
5
State rep wants to tap into new federal infrastructure bill to pay for...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top