How ranked Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll fared in their weekly games

How The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls fared in their weekly games:
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (11-0) beat East Central 45-31, beat Princeton, forfeit, beat Mount Notre Dame 55-40.
|2. Reynoldsburg (10-2) beat Central Crossing 66-11.
|3. Cin. Princeton (12-1) beat Hamilton 74-34, lost to Cin. Mt. Notre Dame, forfeit, beat Sycamore 51-32.
|4. Dublin Coffman (11-1) beat Upper Arlington 54-26, beat Anthony Wayne 50-37.
|5. Bellbrook (13-0) beat Brookville 58-19, beat Waynesville 63-45.
|6. Can. Glenoak (10-1) beat Green 75-60, beat Laurel 73-30.
|7. Pickerington Cent. (8-3) beat Lancaster 67-28, lost to Mount Notre Dame 55-40.
|8. Newark (8-3) beat Groveport-Madison 71-38.
|9. Akr. Hoban (10-0) beat Solon 83-62, beat Olentangy Liberty 63-40.
|10. Holland Spring. (9-1) did not play.
|¤
|1. Granville (12-0) beat Licking Valley 52-28.
|2. Napoleon (11-2) lost to Anthony Wayne 51-50.
|3. Cols. Hartley (9-0) beat Bishop Ready 79-63, beat Olentangy Berlin 58-34.
|4. Alliance Marlington (10-1) lost to West Branch 32-31, beat Tuslaw 53-44.
|5. Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) beat New Lexington 42-41.
|6. Kettering Alter (9-0) beat Carroll 51-27, beat Baden 52-42.
|7. Shelby (13-0) beat Ontario 76-14.
|8. Tol. Cent. Cath. (11-0) beat Margaretta 45-36, beat Notre Dame 42-33.
|9. Canal Fulton NW (10-2) lost to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 40-34.
|10. Thornville Sheridan (10-2) beat Liberty Union 66-30, beat West Muskingum 58-30.
|¤
|1. Wheelersburg (11-0) did not report.
|2. Worthington Christian (11-1) did not play.
|3. Cardington-Lincoln (12-0) beat Northmor 56-53, beat East Knox 73-48.
|4. Wauseon (8-3) lost to Byran 49-45.
|5. Arcanum (12-1) beat National Trail 46-33, beat Bradford 56-35.
|6. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) beat Memorial 50-40, lost to Fort Loramie 60-31.
|7. Apple Creek Waynedale (10-0) beat Hillsdale 73-25.
|8. Sardinia Eastern (11-2) did not report
|9. Cols. Africentric (6-2) did not report.
|10. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-0) beat Norwood 76-28, beat Summiy Country Day 77-69.
|¤
|1. Ft. Loramie (13-0) beat Russia 59-37, beat Ottawa-Glandorf 60-31.
|2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (11-1) beat Wynford 59-29.
|3. Glouster Trimble (10-0) beat South Gallia 51-35
|4. Russia (10-4) lost to Fort Loramie 59-37, lost to Marion Local 54-27.
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (9-2) beat Sidney 59-31.
|6. Waterford (7-1) did not play.
|7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (8-0) did not play.
|8. Tree of Life (12-0) beat Northside Christian 61-21.
|9. New Riegel (9-0) beat Calvert 61-35.
|10. Convoy Crestview (10-2) lost to Bluffton 61-51.
|¤
