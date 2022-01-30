How Ohio High School Basketball teams ranked in their weekly games

Hamburger icon
How ranked boys basketball teams fared in their weekly games:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (17-0) beat Northmont 75-52, beat Cin. Moeller 63-35, beat Beavercreek 73-46.

2. Pickerington Cent. (15-1) beat Cols. Africentric 86-54, beat Central Crossing 65-27.

3. Westerville S. (16-0) beat, beat Big Walnut 75-46, Westerville North,74-65.

4. Kettering Fairmont (17-1) beat Miamisburg 54-41, beat Springfield 67-52.

5. Gahanna Lincoln (15-2) beat New Albany 69-49. 6. Lakewood St. Edward (13-2) beat Glenville 94-69, beat Cleveland Central Catholic 86-45.

7. Cin. Elder (15-3) beat Cin. Moeller 54-48.

8. Fairfield (14-3) lost to Princeton 51-49.

9. Sylvania Northview (17-1) beat Anthony Wayne, 71-28, beat Springfield 70-35.

10. Lyndhurst Brush (12-2) beat John Adams 74-28.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (14-2) beat Chaminade-Julienne 54-45.

2. Akr. SVSM (16-2) beat St. Ignatius 56-38, beat Military Reserve Aca., 60-42.

3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (17-2) beat Word of God Christian Academy 76-73, beat St. John's Jesuit 49-45.

4. Bloom-Carroll (16-2) beat Teays Valley 57-43, beat Hamilton Township 57-38.

5. Cin. Woodward (12-3) beat Aiken 95-61 beat Shroder 84-40.

6. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-3) beat West Muskingum 60-40, beat Sheridan 59-42.

7. Waverly (14-3) beat South Webster 67-46, beat Miami Trace 65-54.

8. Cols. Beechcroft (14-2) beat Linden 62-55beat Whetstone 87-57.

9. Akr. Buchtel (13-5) beat Kenmore-Garfield 74-41, beat Akron North 80-48.

10.N.Bend Taylor (15-2) beat Finneytown 67-44,beat Cin. Northwest 64-43.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (16-1) lost to New Bremen 61-58, beat Russia 71-60.

2. N. Robinso Col Crawfrod (16-0) beat Carey 69-43, beat Crestview 78-40.

3. Collins Western Reserve (16-0) beat St. Paul's 64-26.

4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-2) beat Grove City Chr., 94-55, beat Fisher Catholic 83-48.

5. Ottawa-Glandorf (13-2) beat Celina 72-35, beat Rossford 57-45.

6. Haviland Wayne Trace (16-1) beat Continental 73-30, beat Kalida 65-54, beat Fairview 74-47.

7. Cols.Africentric (13-5) lost to Pickerington Cent. 86-54,beat Col. West 68-21, beat Marion-Franklin 90-51.

8. Cin. Taft (9-5) did not report.

9. Swanton (15-2) lost to Clay 40-38, beat Liberty Center 52-43.

10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9-4) lost to Solon 82-75, beat Mayfield 60-57.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (17-1) beat Fort Loromie 47-36, beat Houston 62-18,

2. Antwerp (14-1) beat Hicksville 59-27, beat Montpelier 67-26.

3. Glouster Trimble (14-0) beat Waterford 62-42.

4. Tiffin Calvert (17-0) beat St. Joseph Central Catholic 59-23, beat Hopewell-Loudon 53-40.

5. New Madison Tri-Village (14-1) beat Ansonia 60-21, beat Twin Valley South 67-30, beat Fort Recovery 71-41, beat Bradford 68-27.

6. Spring. Cath. Cent. (18-1) beat Greenon 70-31, beat Southeastern Local 55-36.

7. Richmond Hts. (13-4) beat Edgewood 91-54, beat Beechwood 78-40.

8. Berlin Hiland (13-3) lost to Indian Valley 51-48, beat West Holmes 57-52,

9. Malvern (13-3) beat East Canton 75-54, lost to River, beat Tuscarawas Central Catholic 84-71.

10. Lucasville Valley (15-3) beat Beaver Eastern 66-58, beat Bainbridge Paint Valley 66-35.

