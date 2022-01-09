How Ohio High School Basketball teams ranked in their weekly games

|1. Centerville (7-0) beat Blue Ridge 69-45.
|2. Gahanna Lincoln (9-2) lost to Pickerington Central 58-53, beat Grove City, 57-30.
|3. Westerville S. (10-0) beat Canal Winchester 74-59, beat Westerville Central 58-54.
|4. Kettering Fairmont (11-1) beat Wayne 61-50, beat Beavercreek 52-42, beat Wayne 61-50.
|5. Upper Arlington (10-1) beat Hilliard Darby 56-39, lost to Dublin Coffman 57-52.
|6. Pickerington Cent.(9-1) beat Lincoln 58-53
|7. Green (10-1) beat Mckinley 52-50, beat GlenOak 53-30.
|8. Lakewood St. Edward (6-2) ppd.
|9. Cin. Elder (12-2) beat Archbishop Moeller 46-37.
|10. Sylvania Northview (9-1) beat Southview 75-53.
|1. Akr. SVSM (6-2) beat South Oak Cliff 90-64.
|2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (9-2) lost to Lima Senior 70-56, beat Fremont Ross 71-48.
|3. Kettering Alter (11-2) beat Archbishop McNicholas 66-48, beat Carroll 89-61.
|4. Bloom-Carroll (13-1) beat Granville 60-45, beat New Lexington 57-36.
|5. Cin. Woodward (8-2) lost to Dunbar 70-64.
|6. Lexington (9-2) lost to Wooster, beat West Holmes 57-51, beat Clear Fork 50-24.
|7. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) beat John Glenn 59-49, beat Philo 54-40.
|8. Waverly (7-3) beat Portsmouth West 68-55, beat Wheelersburg 54-28.
|9. Akr. Buchtel (7-4) beat Garfield 76-57, beat Kenmore-Garfield 76-57, lost to South Oak Cliff 72-58.
|10. Cols. Beechcroft (6-2) beat Whetstone 103-69, lost to Hilliard Bradley 63-46.¤
|1. Ottawa-Glandorf (8-1) beat Liberty Center 87-45, beat Memorial 43-32, lost to Findlay 64-21.
|2. Versailles (10-0) beat Marion Local 53-46, beat Parkway 58-44.
|3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (10-0) beat New London 77-20, beat Upper Sandusky 64-53.
|(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (5-2) beat Bishop Rosecrans 85-48.
|5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7-2) beat Medina 52-47.
|6. Spring. Shawnee (8-3) lost to Jonathan Alder 43-37.
|7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (9-2) beat lost to Highland 65-58, beat Conotton Valley 55-26.
|8. S. Point (8-1) ppd.
|9. Cols. Africentric (7-2) beat Marion-Franklin 95-40, beat Dublin Coffman 76-71.
|(tie) Cin. Taft (5-2) did not report.
|¤
|1. Botkins (11-1) beat Riverside 60-29, Jackson Center 44-39, beat Fort Recovery 49-36.
|2. Antwerp (10-0) beat beat Fairview 62-23.
|3. Glouster Trimble (10-0) beat Southern 52-70.
|4. Malvern (9-1) beat Strasburg-Franklin 57-46, lost to Sandy Valley 68-65.
|5. Cols. Grandview Hts. (9-2) beat Grandview Heights 67-28.
|6. Lucasville Valley (9-0) did not play.
|7. New Madison Tri-Village (7-2) beat Dixie 78-37.
|8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (9-2) beat Scott 72-54, lost to Toledo Christian 52-48..
|9. Richmond Hts. (6-4) beat West Geauga 87-43, beat Lakeside 91-29.
|10. Spring. Cath. Cent. (10-0) beat Northeastern 73-55, beat West Jefferson 61-53, beat Springfield 52-40..
|¤
In Other News
1
Meet the political newcomer, two incumbents starting their new terms as
2
A look into the future of the former Upper Valley Mall: Could it be the
3
Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School
4
Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School
5
Springfield to enter into agreement that will start final phase of a...