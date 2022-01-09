Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

How Ohio High School Basketball teams ranked in their weekly games

news
46 minutes ago
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (7-0) beat Blue Ridge 69-45.
2. Gahanna Lincoln (9-2) lost to Pickerington Central 58-53, beat Grove City, 57-30.
3. Westerville S. (10-0) beat Canal Winchester 74-59, beat Westerville Central 58-54.
4. Kettering Fairmont (11-1) beat Wayne 61-50, beat Beavercreek 52-42, beat Wayne 61-50.
5. Upper Arlington (10-1) beat Hilliard Darby 56-39, lost to Dublin Coffman 57-52.
6. Pickerington Cent.(9-1) beat Lincoln 58-53
7. Green (10-1) beat Mckinley 52-50, beat GlenOak 53-30.
8. Lakewood St. Edward (6-2) ppd.
9. Cin. Elder (12-2) beat Archbishop Moeller 46-37.
10. Sylvania Northview (9-1) beat Southview 75-53.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (6-2) beat South Oak Cliff 90-64.
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (9-2) lost to Lima Senior 70-56, beat Fremont Ross 71-48.
3. Kettering Alter (11-2) beat Archbishop McNicholas 66-48, beat Carroll 89-61.
4. Bloom-Carroll (13-1) beat Granville 60-45, beat New Lexington 57-36.
5. Cin. Woodward (8-2) lost to Dunbar 70-64.
6. Lexington (9-2) lost to Wooster, beat West Holmes 57-51, beat Clear Fork 50-24.
7. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) beat John Glenn 59-49, beat Philo 54-40.
8. Waverly (7-3) beat Portsmouth West 68-55, beat Wheelersburg 54-28.
9. Akr. Buchtel (7-4) beat Garfield 76-57, beat Kenmore-Garfield 76-57, lost to South Oak Cliff 72-58.
10. Cols. Beechcroft (6-2) beat Whetstone 103-69, lost to Hilliard Bradley 63-46.¤
DIVISION III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (8-1) beat Liberty Center 87-45, beat Memorial 43-32, lost to Findlay 64-21.
2. Versailles (10-0) beat Marion Local 53-46, beat Parkway 58-44.
3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (10-0) beat New London 77-20, beat Upper Sandusky 64-53.
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (5-2) beat Bishop Rosecrans 85-48.
5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7-2) beat Medina 52-47.
6. Spring. Shawnee (8-3) lost to Jonathan Alder 43-37.
7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (9-2) beat lost to Highland 65-58, beat Conotton Valley 55-26.
8. S. Point (8-1) ppd.
9. Cols. Africentric (7-2) beat Marion-Franklin 95-40, beat Dublin Coffman 76-71.
(tie) Cin. Taft (5-2) did not report.
¤
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (11-1) beat Riverside 60-29, Jackson Center 44-39, beat Fort Recovery 49-36.
2. Antwerp (10-0) beat beat Fairview 62-23.
3. Glouster Trimble (10-0) beat Southern 52-70.
4. Malvern (9-1) beat Strasburg-Franklin 57-46, lost to Sandy Valley 68-65.
5. Cols. Grandview Hts. (9-2) beat Grandview Heights 67-28.
6. Lucasville Valley (9-0) did not play.
7. New Madison Tri-Village (7-2) beat Dixie 78-37.
8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (9-2) beat Scott 72-54, lost to Toledo Christian 52-48..
9. Richmond Hts. (6-4) beat West Geauga 87-43, beat Lakeside 91-29.
10. Spring. Cath. Cent. (10-0) beat Northeastern 73-55, beat West Jefferson 61-53, beat Springfield 52-40..
¤

In Other News
1
Meet the political newcomer, two incumbents starting their new terms as
2
A look into the future of the former Upper Valley Mall: Could it be the
3
Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School
4
Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School
5
Springfield to enter into agreement that will start final phase of a...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top