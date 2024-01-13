Houston's top two pass rushers and Cleveland Pro Bowl CB Ward active for wild-card playoff game

The Houston Texans will have their two top pass rushers for their wild-card playoff game against Cleveland, and Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is also active
news
51 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will have their two top pass rushers for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against Cleveland, and Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward also is active.

Jonathan Greenard, who was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, will return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He leads the Texans with 12 1/2 sacks. Rookie Will Anderson Jr., the third overall pick in the draft who has seven sacks, also is set to play after missing time in practice this week with an ankle injury.

Ward is active after being listed as questionable because he injured his knee in practice Thursday.

Houston will be without veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is inactive because of an ankle injury.

Also inactive for Cleveland is kicker Dustin Hopkins, who hasn’t played since injuring his left hamstring while chasing down a kick returner against the Texans on Dec. 24.

Other inactive players for Houston are QB Case Keenum, G Nick Broeker, TE Eric Saubert and DT Teair Tart.

Other inactive players for Cleveland are WR Cedric Tillman, QB Jeff Driskel, RB Pierre Strong Jr., CB Kahlef Hailassie, C Luke Wypier and DE Isaiah McGuire.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Wittenberg awarded funds for health humanities project
2
12 high school students honored with peacemaker awards
3
Springfield groups to offer new extreme cold shelter option
4
Springfield MLK Day speaker: ‘Do you see the dream for all people?’
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top