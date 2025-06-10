Houston Texans sign former Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb

Chubb could join a backfield that features Joe Mixon. The two-time Pro Bowler had 1,016 yards in his first year with Houston after seven seasons in Cincinnati. The Texas won the AFC South at 10-7 before losing at Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 29-year-old Chubb has run for 6,843 yards since the Browns selected him in the second round in the 2018 NFL draft. He is third on the team’s career list behind Hall of Famers Jim Brown (12,312) and Leroy Kelly (7,274).

Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 TDs in 2022. He has averaged 5.1 yards per carry during his seven seasons. ___

