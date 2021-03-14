Houston faces Cincy in AAC finals

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 12-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Houston has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 52 of 74 field goals (70.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 58 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has averaged 69.6 points through 22 games (ranked 208th, nationally).

