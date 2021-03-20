Houston beats Cleveland State 87-56 as Sampson ties Wooden

Hanging with Houston, No. 6 in the AP poll, was simply too much to ask — even on a neutral court that had at least a measure of tournament atmosphere. Fans gathered early in the concourse, took photos of statues, lined up for concessions and some brought signs.

The vocal crowd provided energy throughout the game, too, even as Houston struggled to pull away early.

Grimes' basket to end the first half gave the Cougars a 37-29 lead and they opened the second half on a 12-2 run, holding the Vikings to just one basket over the first five minutes.

Cleveland State was 5 of 19 from the field in the second half.

Houston is in its third straight tourney — its longest streak since 1982-84, when the team dubbed Phi Slama Jama lost in back-to-back title games.

BIG PICTURE

Cleveland State: The Vikings were overmatched. They played hard and fought valiantly for a half — but they were outrebounded 38-24, committed too many fouls and lacked the depth to stay with the Cougars. Walk-on Ben Sternberg brought some joy to the Vikings bench by making two late free throws.

Houston: The loss of Jarreau and Mack's early foul trouble created some difficulties for the Cougars. But they still look like a team capable of making a deep run — if they're healthy.

INJURY WATCH

Jarreau, a fifth-year senior, appeared to get hurt on a screen and spent most of the game grimacing in pain while wearing an ice pack on his hip. Jarreau earned second-team all-conference honors and was named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.

TEXAS HOLD ’EM

Three Texas teams held serve at Assembly Hall during the first two days of the tourney. Texas Southern drew an ace in a First Four victory Thursday. Texas Tech made it a pair by beating Utah State in the early game Friday and the Cougars made it three of a kind with Friday night’s victory. No Texas teams are scheduled to play in Bloomington on Saturday and tourney games after the first round will be played in Indianapolis.

___

Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, and Cleveland State guard Torrey Patton, right, stare at one another after a tense battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) reacts after scoring during the first half of a first-round game against Cleveland State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) attempts to block a shot by Cleveland State forward Deante Johnson (35) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Cleveland State guard Craig Beaudion (3) shoots a reverse layup to score during the first half of a first-round game against Houston in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler