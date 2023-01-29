Hood-Schifino sparks Indiana to 86-70 win over Ohio State

Hood-Schifino hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to knot the score at 21 with 8:31 remaining in the first half. He connected for a sixth time near the end of a 17-1 run and the Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference) took a 46-30 lead into halftime. Ohio State didn't score after Zed Key made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:05 remaining. The Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7) shot 22% from outside the arc in the first half.

Key had a 3-pointer and a dunk and Brice Sensabaugh's layup cut the Buckeyes' deficit to 48-37 two minutes into the second half. Race Thompson answered with a three-point play and the Hoosiers stayed comfortably in front on the way to their fifth straight conference win.