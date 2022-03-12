Hamburger icon
Holmes scores 28 to lead Dayton over UMass in A10 tournament

DaRon Holmes II had a season-high 28 points as Dayton edged past UMass 75-72 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference championship

WASHINGTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had a season-high 28 points as Dayton edged past UMass 75-72 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference championship on Friday night.

Holmes made a go-ahead jumper with 51 seconds remaining and the Flyers iced the game by making 7 of 9 free throws down the stretch.

Holmes hit 12 of 15 shots. He added three blocks.

Malachi Smith had 15 points and six assists for Dayton (23-9). Toumani Camara added 12 points and seven rebounds. R.J. Blakney had 10 points.

Noah Fernandes had 26 points for the Minutemen (15-17). Javohn Garcia added 13 points. T.J. Weeks Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

