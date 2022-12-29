Holmes scores 22 as Dayton defeats Duquesne 69-57

Holmes had 13 rebounds for the Flyers (9-5). R.J. Blakney shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Mustapha Amzil recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jimmy Clark III finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Dukes (10-4). Duquesne also got 11 points and four assists from Tevin Brewer. In addition, Dae Dae Grant had eight points and two steals.