Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Holmes scores 20 to lift Dayton over Toledo 74-55 in NIT

news
2 hours ago
DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton beat Toledo 74-55 in the first round of the NIT

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton topped Toledo 74-55 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Koby Brea had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (24-10). Kobe Elvis added 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (26-8). Ryan Rollins added 14 points and RayJ Dennis had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
5 things to do for St. Patrick’s Day in Springfield
2
Excellence in Teaching: Clark-Shawnee teacher knew she always wanted to...
3
Springfield High School mock trial team finds success with...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top