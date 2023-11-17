Holmes, Santos lead Dayton over St. John's 88-81 in Charleston Classic semifinal

Daron Holmes and Nate Santos combined for 27 second-half points to lead Dayton to an 88-81 win over St. John’s in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daron Holmes and Nate Santos combined for 27 second-half points to lead Dayton to an 88-81 win over St. John's in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic Friday.

Holmes shot 6 of 14 and made 8 of 9 free throws to finish with 21 points, 14 in the second half. Santos was 6-of-8 shooting and 5 of 6 at the line for the Flyers (3-1). Kobe Brea, Enoch Cheeks and Kobe Elvis finished with 10 points each for Dayton, which shot 52% and made 23 of 28 at the line.

Joel Soriano was 8-of-13 shooting to finish with 21 points plus nine rebounds to lead the Red Storm (2-2). Jordan Dingle added 14 points, Daniss Jenkins had 12 points and eight assists and Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 11.

Santos' three-point play gave Dayton an 11-point lead with a minute-and-a-half to go and the Flyers made five throws from there to seal the win.

Dayton plays the winner of No. 6 Houston and Utah in Sunday's title game. St. John's plays the loser for third place.

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

