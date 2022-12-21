springfield-news-sun logo
Holmes' 23 lead Dayton past Alcorn State 88-46

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes II scored 23 points as Dayton beat Alcorn State 88-46 on Tuesday night.

Holmes added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Flyers (8-5). Toumani Camara added 15 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 13 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 15 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line.

Keondre Montgomery finished with 11 points for the Braves (3-9). Dominic Brewton added eight points for Alcorn State. The Braves prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Dayton outscored Alcorn State by 22 points over the final half, while Zimi Nwokeji led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

