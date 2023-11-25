Holmes' 18 lead Dayton over Youngstown State 77-69

Led by Daron Holmes' 18 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 77-69
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes scored 18 points as Dayton beat Youngstown State 77-69 on Friday night.

Holmes also contributed four blocks for the Flyers (4-2). Koby Brea scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Kobe Elvis had 15 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Brandon Rush led the way for the Penguins (3-3) with 18 points and six rebounds. Ziggy Reid added 17 points for Youngstown State. In addition, Brett Thompson had 14 points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Dayton visits SMU and Youngstown State hosts Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

