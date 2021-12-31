Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Holden scores 22 to lead Wright State over Milwaukee 80-75

news
31 minutes ago
Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State narrowly beat Milwaukee 80-75

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State edged past Milwaukee 80-75 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 14 points for Wright State (5-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tim Finke had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee totaled 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

DeAndre Gholston scored a season-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (3-9, 1-2). Josh Thomas added 15 points and Joey St. Pierre had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
4
Civil War era New Year’s Eve ball returning to Clark County this year
5
Unemployment rates in Clark and Champaign drop to lowest point during...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top