Holden leads Wright St. past Tennessee Tech 72-63

news
35 minutes ago
Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State beat Tennessee Tech 72-63

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State beat Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 17 points for the Raiders (3-7). Grant Basile added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kenny White Jr. scored a career-high 24 points for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Mamoudou Diarra added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee Tech's two leading scorers — Jr. Clay and Keishawn Davidson — scored four and five points, respectively.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

