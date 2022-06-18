Hiura's tiebreaking HR in 7th lifts Brewers over Reds 5-4

Kyle Farmer singled leading off, Nick Senzel walked with one out and pinch-hitter Joey Votto flied to Tyrone Taylor on the center field warning track.

Greene, who allowed five home runs to the Brewers on May 2, allowed four runs four hits and two walks in five innings, raising his ERA to 5.26.

GETTING BACK

Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino, serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, was sent to Double-A Biloxi on a rehabilitation assignment. Barring any Brewers' rainouts, Severino would be eligible to return to the Brewers on July 3 at Pittsburgh. The Brewers also assigned OF Corey Ray outrigh to Triple-A Nashville and sent RHP Jandel Gustave (hamstring) to Nashville on rehab assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby felt good, one day after leaving Milwaukee’s game in the fifth inning with left elbow soreness, manager Craig Counsell said. … IF Kolten Wong (right calf) is “trending toward” being ready to play when Milwaukee returns home to face Wong’s former team, St. Louis, on Monday, Counsell said.

Reds: Votto was scratched from manager David Bell’s original starting lineup, getting a day off. … RHP Tony Santilla (lower back) was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. … IF/OF Max Schrock (left calf strain) was activated from the 60-day IL. … RHP Lucas Sims (bulging disk) was transferred to the 60-day IL. … LHP Nick Lodolo (lower right back strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville at Durham on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Rookie RHP Jason Alexander (0-0) is scheduled to make his fourth career start and first against the Reds on Saturday. Cincinnati RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-0) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings at St. Louis last Sunday.

