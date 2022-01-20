Historic Cincinnati-Kentucky bridge reopening pushed back

The suspension bridge over the Ohio River will not reopen on Monday as planned because winter weather has delayed concrete reaching its full strength on the southside approach, the Kentucky Department of Transportation said in a statement. It wasn't immediately clear when the span would reopen. Officials said the new date would be announced when it was confirmed.

The suspension bridge over the Ohio River has been closed since Feb. 15. It was originally scheduled to reopen in November, but engineers determined that additional repairs were needed.