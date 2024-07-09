Hinds homers in big league debut and Abbott goes 7 innings as Reds blank Rockies 6-0

“Elly did it all tonight,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said. “He’s had a lot of huge plays (but) that was at the top of the list. He has all kinds of energy and he is doing everything in his power to get us off to a good start.”

Hinds was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Louisville, where he was hitting .216 with 13 homers and 126 strikeouts in 77 games. He was retired on a diving stop by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat, then doubled in the fifth and launched a 449-foot homer against Tyler Kinley leading off the eighth.

“I’m still not believing it,” Hinds said. "Obviously, when I was driving up from Louisville I was a wreck. I teared up a couple of times. I didn’t eat anything all day. I came in and saw all these familiar faces. It made me more comfortable, like I was home.”

Hinds also made a sliding catch in right field.

Abbott (9-6) retired his first nine batters with five strikeouts, setting the tone for an outstanding outing. He struck out eight and walked two.

Two relievers finished the four-hitter.

On the one-year anniversary of De La Cruz stealing second, third and home in Milwaukee, he almost repeated the feat. But after swiping second and third in the first inning, he was thrown out trying to steal home by second baseman Brendan Rodgers.

“Elly creates chaos," Abbott said. "There is nothing he can’t do. He provides us our spark.”

After Rockies starter Ryan Feltner threw a pitch in the fourth, the return toss from catcher Elias Díaz deflected off Feltner's glove, allowing Jeimer Candelario to score from third to put Reds ahead 2-0. Díaz was charged with an error.

“That was frustrating,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “Catchable ball that (Feltner) looked a touch lackadaisical on. We talked about it down in the tunnel. In that type of game, one run can make a difference.”

Feltner (1-8) pitched seven innings and left trailing 2-0. The Rockies have scored 15 runs in their past seven games. They were shut out for the 10th time this season.

“That’s our challenge in the second half is to have the offense pick up,” Black said. “Hopefully when KB (Kris Bryant) comes back, that helps. We’ve got some younger guys pressing right now.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Bryant (bruised left rib) took batting practice and played catch. He is projected to return after the All-Star break.

Reds: OF Stuart Fairchild (spine disc injury) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday. Hinds and RHP Yosver Zulueta were recalled from Louisville, and RHP Graham Ashcraft was optioned to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (8-3, 2.96 ERA) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list to make his 13th start of the season Tuesday night. RHP Cal Quantrill (6-6, 3.77) goes for the Rockies.

