Hill wins stellar MLB debut, Tigers beat Guardians in Game 1

Tigers relievers Andrew Chafin, Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto teamed for three hitless innings. Soto worked the ninth and picked up his 16th save, walking two before retiring Owen Miller on a groundout.

The two hits matched the fewest for Cleveland batters this season (June 18 at the Dodgers) and fewest allowed by Detroit pitchers (June 1 against Minnesota).

Jonathan Schoop, who entered the game hitting .191, had four singles in four at-bats and scored two runs.

Cabrera’s single in the first inning gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead and put him at 3,060 hits, tying Craig Biggio for 25th on the all-time list. His 1,831 RBIs tied him with Manny Ramirez. Cabrera has now hit safely in 10 games.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac (2-6) went six innings and suffered the loss.

The Guardians’ Myles Straw tried to score on Steve Kwan’s third-inning single but didn’t slide and was tagged out on by catcher Tyler Barnhart after a throw from left fielder Robbie Grossman. A replay overturned plate umpire Erich Bacchus’ original safe call.

Naylor hit his 11th homer, connecting in the fourth. Naylor walked in the seventh and exited because of back spasms. Miller pinch-ran for him.

Javier Báez hit an RBI single in the seventh and Tucker Barnhart singled home Schoop in the eighth.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges was eligible to come back off IL from concussion on Sunday but didn’t. Guardians manager Terry Francona said Hedges wasn’t returning on Monday.

Tigers: RHP Rony García (right shoulder soreness) is on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 30.

Tigers RHP Alex Faedo (1-4, 4.84 ERA) starts the second game vs. Guardians LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 4.31). Faedo was the 27th man for the nightcap.

