Hill scores 28 as Bowling Green defeats Western Michigan 84-79

Led by Marcus Hill's 28 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 84-79
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill's 28 points helped Bowling Green defeat Western Michigan 84-79 on Saturday.

Hill also added 11 rebounds for the Falcons (14-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). DaJion Humphrey scored 13 points and added three steals. Rashaun Agee had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Owen Lobsinger led the way for the Broncos (7-11, 4-2) with 25 points and seven rebounds. Western Michigan also got 18 points, four assists and two steals from Jefferson Monegro. In addition, Javonte Brown had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

