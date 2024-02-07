Hill puts up 27, Bowling Green downs Buffalo 87-73

Led by Marcus Hill's 27 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Buffalo Bulls 87-73 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill's 27 points helped Bowling Green defeat Buffalo 87-73 on Tuesday night.

Hill also contributed six rebounds for the Falcons (16-7, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Jason Spurgin shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ryan Sabol led the Bulls (2-20, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Buffalo also got 19 points and five assists from Shawn Fulcher. Sy Chatman also recorded 11 points. The loss was the Bulls' ninth straight.

Bowling Green's next game is Sunday against Louisiana on the road. Buffalo visits Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

