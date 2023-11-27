Hill leads Bowling Green over Canisius 77-73 at Northern Classic

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Marcus Hill had 26 points in Bowling Green's 77-73 win against Canisius on Sunday night at the Northern Classic

Hill shot 10 of 21 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (4-3). Jason Spurgin scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. DaJion Humphrey shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Golden Griffins (4-3) were led by Frank Mitchell, who posted 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Tre Dinkins added 16 points and seven assists for Canisius. Siem Uijtendaal also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.