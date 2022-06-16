springfield-news-sun logo
X

High court weighs delay in charging man in woman's attack

news
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing the appeal of a man who says the state waited too long to charge him with attacking a woman 26 years ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man arrested 26 years after an attack on a woman left for dead says the state took too long to charge him and his conviction should be thrown out in a case that's before the Ohio Supreme Court Thursday.

Ralph Bortree was arrested in 2019 and charged with attempted aggravated murder in the 1993 killing of a 19-year-old woman, who was abducted, raped and left for dead.

Authorities arrested Bortree using genetic technology that traced DNA found at the scene.

The statute of limitations for rape and kidnapping expired after six years. But prosecutors said Ohio law still allowed Bortree to be charged with attempted aggravated murder. Bortree was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Attorneys for Bortree argued state law doesn’t define a limit for attempted aggravated murder and therefore the statute of limitations on that charge had also expired.

In Other News
1
Clark County residents brave extreme heat
2
Springfield rotary awards over $8K in scholarships to 5 Clark County...
3
Clark, Champaign schools remain gun-free, no policy changes in wake of...
4
Clark County federal relief to cover architect fees, EMA mobile command...
5
I-70 westbound ramp to close for two months for bridge preservation
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top