High court sides with GOP boss over Ohio elections chief

In a decision late Tuesday, justices sided with the Summit County Republican Party in its dispute with LaRose over his decision not to reappoint long-time chair Bryan Williams to the bipartisan panel that oversees elections.

The GOP alleged LaRose’s decision relied on “inaccurate and incomplete facts” and that he sought to exact political retribution against Williams, the party chair in his home county. LaRose argued that a shake-up in board culture was needed as a result of election administration issues in 2020, including traffic jams during early voting and over 700 deceased voters left on voting rolls.