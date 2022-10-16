Higgins active, Olave scratched for Bengals-Saints clash

The Saints' secondary received a boost with starting cornerback Paulson Adebo being activated after the club listed him as questionable on Friday's injury report because of knee soreness that limited his participation in practice throughout the week.

Higgins, the Bengals' second-leading receiver with 20 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of his ankle injury and had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday.