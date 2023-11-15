Hernandez scores 24 as Southern Indiana slips past Tiffin 68-65

Led by Jeremiah Hernandez's 24 points, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles defeated the Tiffin Dragons 68-65
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jeremiah Hernandez had 24 points in Southern Indiana's 68-65 win against Tiffin on Tuesday.

Hernandez shot 7 of 12 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Screaming Eagles (1-3). AJ Smith scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds and four steals. Jordan Tillmon had 10 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Dragons were led in scoring by Morgan Taylor, who finished with 13 points. Carius Key added 11 points for Tiffin. In addition, Joshua Rivers finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

