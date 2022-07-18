springfield-news-sun logo
Hernandez, Room help Crew to 2-0 win over Cincinnati

Eloy Room delivered a three-save shutout while Cucho Hernandez scored in the Columbus Crew’s 2-0 victory over Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eloy Room stopped the three shots he faced while Cucho Hernandez scored as the Columbus Crew earned a 2-0 win Sunday over Cincinnati.

Cucho Hernandez’s goal put the Crew (7-5-8) up for good at 1-0 in the 16th minute. Lucas Zelarayan got an assist on the goal.

The Crew also got one goal from Zelarayan.

The Crew outshot Cincinnati (7-8-6) 17-9, with five shots on goal to three for Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano saved three of the five shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Crew host the New England Revolution and Cincinnati hosts Nashville.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

