Hernandez, Indians top Astros 1st time in 6 tries this year

Yu Chang singled to start the third and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Clement. Hernandez doubled with two outs to put Cleveland up 1-0.

The Astros tied it when Altuve connected off in the fourth. Tucker sent a changeup from Morgan over the low fence in right field to put Houston on top 2-1 in the fifth inning.

Oscar Mercado's single in the sixth loaded the bases with no outs and chased McCullers. Bryan Abreu took over and struck out the next two batters before Clement doubled to center field to clear the bases and put the Indians up 4-2.

The Astros tied it in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from Altuve and a run-scoring single by Yuli Gurriel.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 3B José Ramírez sat out for a second straight game with elbow discomfort, but manager Terry Francona said he should return to the lineup on Thursday. ... Chang was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to provide reinforcements in the infield with Ramírez out and Bobby Bradley dealing with discomfort in his lower back that made it difficult to play defense. Bradley was the team’s designated hitter on Wednesday night.

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder discomfort) threw 35 pitches off flat ground on Wednesday. Manager Dusty Baker said they’ll wait to see how he feels in the coming days before deciding on his next step. ... Baker said that LHP Brooks Raley (health and safety protocols) looked good in his first rehabilitation outing for Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday and that he could return soon.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.05 ERA) will start for Cleveland in the opener of a four-game series against Tampa Bay on Thursday night. Luis Patiño (1-2, 4.87) is set to start for the Rays.

Astros: Houston is off Thursday before opening a three-game series against Texas on Friday night when Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.09) will oppose Rangers’ left-hander Kolby Allard (2-7, 4.06)

Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, clasps hands with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado, center, celebrates, after scoring a run on Ernie Clement's three-run double, with Bradley Zimmer (4) and Bobby Bradley during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve watches his RBI double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) is removed from the baseball game by manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith