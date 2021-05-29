springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hentges expected to start for Cleveland against Toronto

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians are expected to send Sam Hentges to the mound Saturday and the Blue Jays will give Ross Stripling the start

Toronto Blue Jays (26-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (27-22, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.20 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +108, Blue Jays -126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The Indians are 11-10 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .380 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 16-13 on the road. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .429.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-2. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his fifth victory and Joe Panik went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Eli Morgan took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 12 home runs and is slugging .543.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 41 RBIs and is batting .331.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .225 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .278 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Anthony Kay: (blister), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top