Helen Alfredsson shoots 70, leads US Senior Women’s Open

Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

Leta Lindley was a stroke back after a 72. Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year art Brooklawn, was third at 3 under after a 70.