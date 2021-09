Hedges' 11th-inning bloop lifts Indians over Royals 5-3

The Royals got a run in the first on Michael A. Taylor’s sacrifice fly. Kansas City had the bases loaded with one out, but that’s all it could muster off Allen.

Adalberto Mondesi, making his first appearance since going on the injured list in mid-June, scored an unearned run in the second. He led a double steal with Hanser Alberto, then scored on a throwing error on catcher Hedges.

Mondesi unloaded a 422-foot home run in the fourth to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.

The Indians cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth on a two-base error by Taylor in center. Bradley Zimmer (walk) and Harold Ramirez (single) were on second and third with nobody out, and they scored when Gimenez’s drive deflected off the tip of Taylor’s glove in left-center.

Chang clubbed his first career pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning off reliever Jake Brentz to tie it at 3.

TRAINING ROOM

Indians C Roberto Perez had his first start in a rehab assignment in Double-A Akron on Tuesday. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with right shoulder inflammation. He played five innings and went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Activated RHP Triston McKenzie and OF Ramirez from the 10-day injured list. With the Sept. 1 roster expansion, there were no corresponding moves. McKenzie went on the IL on Aug. 22 with right shoulder fatigue. He is scheduled to start for the Indians on Thursday. Ramirez has been on the IL since Aug. 12 with a right hamstring strain.

Royals: Mondesi missed 61 games with a left oblique strain. ... Kansas City recalled Kowar from Triple-A Omaha in time for Wednesday’s start. RHP Jakob Junis, who took the loss Tuesday, was placed on 10-day IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. In a corresponding move, the Royals reinstated Brentz from the IL.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude this three-game series Thursday. The Indians will send McKenzie (3-5, 4.83 ERA) to the mound. McKenzie is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his career against the Royals. He’s struck out 32 Royals batters.

The Royals have not yet announced a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel