Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed

No evidence of smoke detectors was immediately found, he said, but noted that damage to the structure was extensive. Officials believe the property was a rental and are trying to track down the owner and determine whether there was any insurance, he said.

The Newcomerstown Board of Education said grief support would be offered to “those affected by this devastating event.” Officials said "counselors, faith-based support as well as school staff" would be available Tuesday and additional counselors and support staff would also be available when students return Tuesday, Jan. 3,

"Our hearts are heavy as we begin to process the enormity of this loss," Superintendent Jason Peoples said in a social media post.

Mayor Pat Cadle said crews from a number of areas were at the scene throughout the night and morning despite what he called “intense cold temperatures.” Cadle told reporters that the community was saddened by “this tragedy and loss of life.”

The fire was part of a deadly holiday weekend that saw 10 people killed in fires in Ohio. Officials say 151 people have perished in fires in the state this year. Many fires have involved smoking and careless disposal of cigarettes, smoking while on oxygen and use of heating devices.