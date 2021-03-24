Health officials ring alarm as GOP begins to override veto

The bill's sponsor, GOP Sen. Rob McColley, pushed the override through with a final speech on the chamber floor.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for us to stand up for the legislative branch. It’s time for us to reassert ourselves as a separate and co-equal branch of government here in the state of Ohio,” McColley said before the vote was taken. “We need to stand up and we need to finish this for all the Ohioans who have been asking us for a long time to be their voice.”

The Senate bill in question would allow state lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health as soon as they take effect, as well as prevent the governor from reintroducing similar orders for at least 60 days.

The bill would also limit state of emergency orders to a period of 90 days but allow lawmakers to extend them in 60-day increments indefinitely.

DeWine has warned the bill would also ripple the state’s ability to address an emerging public health crisis and open up local health departments to lawsuits by anyone who disagrees with their enforcement actions.

