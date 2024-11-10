Hausen hits 6 treys to lead Kansas State past Cleveland State 77-64

Jones opened the game by tipping in his own missed layup, but Chase Robinson answered less than a minute later to get the Vikings even. Kansas State then rolled off eight straight points to take the lead for good. Coleman Hawkins hit two free throws midway through the half to push the lead to double digits and the Wildcats led by a dozen, 36-24, at intermission.

David N'Guessan and Hawkins each finished with 12 points and Jones added 11 for Kansas State (2-0). The Wildcats shot an efficient 26 of 45 from the field (57.8%) and was 10 of 19 from beyond the arc while collecting 16 assists on 26 made baskets.

Dylan Arnett scored 10 points and Je'Shawn Stevenson added another 10 off the bench for Cleveland State (1-2), which lost its second straight road game. The Vikings where held to just 23-of-60 shooting from the floor (38.2%), including 6 of 18 from long range.

