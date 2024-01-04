Hart scores 14 to help Villanova hold off Xavier 66-65

Led by Hakim Hart's 14 points, the Villanova Wildcats defeated the Xavier Musketeers 66-65
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 14 points as Villanova beat Xavier 66-65 on Wednesday night.

Hart also had five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East Conference). Eric Dixon added 13 points while going 2 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Brendan Hausen shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Quincy Olivari led the Musketeers (7-7, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points for Xavier. Abou Ousmane also had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

