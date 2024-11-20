Harrison scores 20 points, No. 13 West Virginia women roll past Bowling Green 78-47

The Mountaineers were 8 of 15 from the field while the Falcons were 2 of 12 with nine turnovers.

JJ Quinerly added 14 points with six assists and four steals and Celia Riviere had 11 points off the bench for West Virginia (4-0), which shot 53% from the field but made just 12 of 21 free throws and had 16 turnovers.

Amy Velasco scored 18 points for the Falcons (2-3), who had 27 turnovers that cost them 36 points.

Velasco had three 3s and 11 points in the third quarter when Bowling Green cut a 20-point deficit to 13 but Jordan Thomas and Kylee Blacksten had two layups each and Kyah Watson capped an 11-0 burst with a 3-pointer and the lead was 55-31.

A 15-0 run in the fourth quarter cemented the rout.

