Harrison leads No. 18 West Virginia against Cincinnati after 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia takes on Cincinnati after Jordan Harrison scored 20 points in West Virginia's 75-65 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Mountaineers have gone 13-0 in home games. West Virginia is the leader in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 53.6 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Bearcats are 6-7 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 4.0.

West Virginia makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Cincinnati's 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.7%).

The Mountaineers and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Reagan Jackson is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 8.3 points. Hayes is averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 14.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.