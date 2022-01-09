Hamburger icon
Harris scores 20 to propel Memphis past Cincinnati 87-80

news
1 hour ago
Tyler Harris had a season-high 20 points as Memphis topped Cincinnati 87-80 in American Athletic Conference play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had a season-high 20 points as Memphis topped Cincinnati 87-80 in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday.

Lester Quinones scored 18 points for the Tigers (9-5, 3-1). Josh Minott added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Emoni Bates had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jeremiah Davenport had 21 points to pace the Bearcats (11-5, 1-2). Mika Adams-Woods and David DeJulius both finished with 15 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

