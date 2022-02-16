Hamburger icon
Harris lifts Memphis past Cincinnati 81-74

Tyler Harris had 15 points to lead five Memphis players in double figures as the Tigers topped Cincinnati 81-74

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Harris had 15 points to lead five Memphis players in double figures and the Tigers defeated Cincinnati 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Duren and Landers Nolley II added 13 points apiece for the Tigers. Lester Quinones chipped in 12 points, and Josh Minott had 10.

Jeremiah Davenport had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (16-9, 6-6 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added 13 points. Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Memphis defeated Cincinnati 87-80 on Jan. 9.

