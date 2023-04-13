Harper working out at 1B to hasten return from surgery

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and Philadelphia projects him returning at first as a designated hitter. Harper last week began taking on-field batting practice.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the season after tearing his left ACL during a spring training game on March 23. Darick Hall. who started five of the first six games at first, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is projected to be sidelined for two months.

“His surgery went well,” Thomson said. “He’ll rehab in Philadelphia and then we’ll send him to Clearwater.”

