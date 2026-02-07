Harmon's 18 points help Arkansas State knock off Bowling Green 91-54

Javontae Campbell led the way for the Falcons (14-10, 5-6 Mid-American Conference) with 13 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists. Josiah Shackelford added 13 points, and Sam Towns had 10 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green.

Arkansas State took the lead with 19:21 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Arkansas State extended its lead to 81-41 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Jaxon Ellingsworth scored a team-high 10 points in the second half to close out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.