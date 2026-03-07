Hardman scores 20 as Akron routs Northern Illinois 94-55 in MAC regular-season finale

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bowen Hardman's 20 points helped Akron defeat Northern Illinois 94-55 on Friday night in a Mid-American Conference regular-season finale to up the Zips' winning streak to seven.

Hardman shot 7 for 8, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Zips (26-5, 17-1). Amani Lyles scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Sharron Young totaled 12 points and six rebounds.