Hardman scores 17 as Akron beats Bowling Green 96-67 in Mid-American Conference Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bowen Hardman led top-seeded Akron over No. 8 seed Bowling Green on Thursday with 17 points off of the bench in a 96-67 victory in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Hardman went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Zips (26-6). Seth Wilson scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Shammah Scott shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.