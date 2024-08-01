Happ launches 2-run homer and Cubs pound out 17 hits in 13-4 rout of Reds

Chicago hammered one of Cincinnati's best pitchers, left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-4), who exited with two outs in the sixth inning. He tied a career high by allowing eight runs and 11 hits in his worst outing of the season.

The Cubs hit nine doubles for the sixth time and first since Aug. 30, 2010. They finished one shy of the franchise record.

The Reds cut Chicago's lead to 6-3 on a three-run homer by Jake Fraley in the fifth. Happ answered with a 424-foot shot in the sixth.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (3-9) permitted three runs and four hits through five innings, striking out four and walking two.

Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single. He also doubled in the eighth and scored.

The Reds won 7-1 on Monday and 6-3 on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Host the rival Cardinals in a four-game series. Chicago sends lefty Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA, 111 Ks) against St. Louis right-hander Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79, 138 Ks) in the opener on Thursday night.

Reds: After a day off, host the San Francisco Giants in a weekend series. LHP Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38 ERA, 89 Ks) is scheduled to start the opener.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP